Crawley Town head coach Cioffi: 'We've never had a performance like that'

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi admitted Crawley Town have 'never had a performance like that' following their 4-0 home defeat against Swindon Town in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

League Two' top scorer Eoin Doyle struck twice to give the Robins a 2-0 lead at the break. Doyle completed his treble on the hour before Jerry Yates netted at the death to complete the rout.

The visitors bossed possession (64 per cent to Crawley's 36) and had almost three times the amount of shots on goal than their hosts (20 to the Reds' seven).

It was the first time since March 30 that the Reds have failed to score in a game as they were outgunned by Swindon.

Crawley dropped to 17th in League Two after taking 20 points from 16 games. The Reds are seven points off the play-offs and ten off the solitary relegation place.

Cioffi wanted to 'apologise' to the Crawley faithful after the game and revealed he though his side 'looked like 11 friends who met each other in the morning'.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com, he said: "We were off completely so we have to apologise.

"We had a good preparation. The boys looked sharp and ready to go.

"Since day one we've never had a performance like that. There was bit of shock for myself as well.

"We as staff, we never have regrets about how we prepared.

"I don't think the players have regret about the way they prepared but today something went wrong.

"We lost, for a bit, our way and then you struggle to get on again.

"There was no running, no intensity, no heart, no bravery, no football at all.

"We looked like 11 friends who met each other in the morning and said 'OK let's go to play'."

Tuesday night sees the Reds host Colchester United in their highly-anticipated and historic Carabao Cup round of 16 clash.

Crawley have already recorded their best ever performance in the competition and victory on Tuesday could see them take on one of English football's big boys in the quarter-finals.

Despite this afternoon's poor result, Cioffi believed his squad 'will react' but admitted he hadn't give the tie much though.

The Italian added: "As I've said before, we challenge one game by one game and the game today was Swindon and we wanted to win against Swindon.

"Today is still Swindon. (Tuesday) is just a game. What surrounds it gives it pressure.

"I think we will react. Sometimes a fall is healthy and I think it happened in the right moment."