Crawley Town head coach Cioffi pays tribute to East Preston after Senior Cup win

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi paid tribute to Crawley Town's Sussex Senior Cup opponents East Preston following the Reds' 5-0 win at The Lashmar last (Monday) night.

Ashley Nadesan and Mason Bloomfield put the visitors 2-0 up inside 14 minutes before Bloomfield added his second, and Crawley's thrid, before half-time.

David Sesay and Gyliano van Velzen wrapped up a comfortable win for the Red Devils in the second half.

Spekaing to crawleytownfc.com Cioffi praised his players' 'professional attitude' and EP for doing 'themselves proud'.

The Italian said: "Well done to the players. They showed a professional attitude from the first minute to the 90th minute, in difficult conditions.

"We scored some good goals and players who needed 90 minutes got them so it was a win-win for us.

"Our opponents worked hard so congratulations to East Preston, who tried to play football and did themselves proud and I wish them all the best for the rest of the season."