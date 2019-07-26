Crawley Town head coach adds three to backroom staff

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has made three appointments to his backroom staff ahead of the new season.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion youth team player Jon Meeney has joined the club in a part-time coaching role. He worked as a talent identification scout in Finland before taking the manager's job at Worthing.

Meeney guided the Mackerel Men to promotion to the Isthmian Premier Division via the play-offs in 2016, having finished third in Division One South, but left the club in 2018.

Since leaving the club he has worked for Horsham and Eastbourne Borough. He has also coached in Albion’s Academy and provides assessment on the opposition for their under-23s.

David Watson has joined as head scout. He has worked as a freelance scout for clubs up to Championship level and spent last season as Academy scout at Premier League outfit Burnley.

Rory Harding has also joined the Reds as an analyst. Harding spent the last three years working at AFC Wimbledon mainly as lead Academy analyst with his time culminating as first team analyst last season.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com Cioffi said: “We welcome Jon, Rory and David to the club. They will add to the already strong backroom staff here with their expertise and enthusiasm.”

