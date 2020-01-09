Crawley Town goalkeeper shortlisted for PFA League Two Player of the Month

Crawley Town's Glenn Morris has been nominated for December's PFA Bristol Street Motors League Two Player of the Month Award and you can vote to help the goalkeeper scoop the award.

The 36-year-old kept three clean sheets in five league games, conceding only two goals over the month, as the Reds recorded three draws, a win and a loss in December.

And you can vote to crown Morris as December's stand out League Two player. To cast your vote for the long-serving goalkeeper please visit http://po.st/PFAVOTE

Voting starts at 11am, January 9 and closes at 8am, on January 10.

Morris has been nominated for the award alongside Crewe Alexandra's Daniel Powell, Swindon Town's Eoin Doyle, Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante, Bradford City's Anthony O'Connor and Colchester United's Harry Pell.

