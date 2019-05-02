Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris wins hat-trick of trophies



Morris was also Players' Player of the Year and completed a superb hat-trick by also winning the Away Player of the Year award.David Sesay won the Young Players of the Year award as more than 120 fans, staff and players enjoyed the popular event held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Crawley.

