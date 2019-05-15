Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris believes next season will be better

Crawley Town Player of the Year Glenn Morris insists next season will be a better one for players and fans alike.

The Reds stopper was pleased to win our Crawley Observer Player of the Year award plus three club end of season trophies.

He reckons Crawley will have a more successful campaign if the lessons of this year are learned and the club gets its summer recruitment right.

He said: “I think the future’s bright.

“Next season everyone will have benefitted from a year’s experience, including the manager.”

Morris does not think Reds need to make wholesale changes over the summer.

He said: “I don’t think we need many players - every club needs a few over the summer; I hope they are the right sort.”

Morris is not planning to have an extended break but will soon be getting back into the gym to maintain his fitness levels.

He will also be going on holiday to Florida with his family: his wife Kate and two daughters Maisie and Isla.

Morris, 35, revealed: “I am having a break this week but I will be back in the gym on Monday and like to continue my own training over the summer.

“I am looking forward to coming back next season and believe we should have a good campaign.”

