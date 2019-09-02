Crawley Town forward leaves to join Newport County

Crawley Town have confirmed that striker Dominic Poleon has had his contract cancelled so he can sign for fellow League Two side Newport County.

Poleon joined the Reds in August 2018 and made 30 appearances for the club last season, scoring five goals.

Speaking to newport-county.co.uk on his move the forward said: “I'm delighted to join Newport. I am really looking forward to getting started and playing in front of the County fans."

Under the terms of his contract, Poleon won’t be able to play against the Reds for Newport in this season’s SkyBet League Two games.