Crawley Town striker Brian Galach has seen his loan with National League South side Billericay Town extended for a further month until the end of February.

The Polish-born forward has made two substitute appearances in the league this season for Crawley and scored a hat-trick in the Reds' 7-0 win over Lancing in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

The 18-year-old has made three appearances for Billericay during his loan spell.