Crawley Town find out FA Cup First Round opponents

Crawley Town will face Scunthorpe United at the People's Pension Stadium in the FA Cup first round.

The draw was made tonight on BBC 2.

The FA Cup.

The Reds drew 2-2 with Scunthorpe in the league in August.

The First Round Proper will take place on the weekend of Saturday November 9.

The 40 winners in the the First Round will receive £36,000 in prize money.

SEE ALSO When Crawley Town played Manchester United in the FA Cup | Crawley Town's Carabao Cup draw reaction | Were you there when Crawley Town fans queued for Manchester United tickets?