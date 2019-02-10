Crawley Town fans defend keeper Morris after criticism from columnist

Crawley Town fans have leapt to the defence of keeper Glenn Morris after he was criticised by columnist Geoff Thornton.

Reds lost 3-0 to Oldham Athletic, with a stunning free kick from Johan Branger-Engone breaking the deadlock.

But Crawley Observer columnist Geoff Thornton blamed the goal on an error from the ever-reliable Morris.

Thornton said: "Glenn Morris cost us the game could have been the headline but you would surely not have believed it. I could not as he hovered by his left hand post while facing a centrally placed free kick just outside the ‘D’.

"Johan Branger accepted the offer and swept the ball into the opposite unguarded corner. Suffice to say that Morris had already made some great saves and continued to play well but the damage was done. His error might not have proved so disastrous if his team mates in attack had actually done some attacking." You can read the full column here

Crawley Town's commercial manager Joe Comper tweeted: "Morris at fault for the free kick? Are you having a laugh?! Anyone who’s ever spoken to a goalkeeper knows the wall defends one half of the goal, the keeper the other. Does he suggest they both defend the middle?!"

@BenAFC tweeted: "Glenn couldn’t have done anything about any of the goals, all very well taken imo", while Vicky Retter replied: "I was obviously watching a different game to this chap.... from my view it was a wonderful strike and any keeper would’ve struggled to get near it!"

Keeper Morris also replied with the See-No-Evil monkey emoji.

Crawley Town had the chances to win the game before the free-kick broke the deadlock. Zak Dearnley and Gevuro Nepomuceno then scored to make it 3-0.