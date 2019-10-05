Crawley Town fall to second successive league defeat

Crawley Town suffered their second league loss in a row as they were beaten 3-1 at new League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers this (Saturday) afternoon.

Rovers went ahead on 24 minutes. Reds keeper Glenn Morris conceded a penalty after bringing down Joseph Mills in the area. Morris did well to save Mills's spot-kick but the midfielder blasted home the rebound to put the hosts in front.

Forest Green doubled their advantage on 52 minutes. Carl Winchester found Aaron Collins and the forward buried the ball into the corner to make it 2-0.

Three minutes later Crawley gave away their second penalty of the afternoon. Panutche Camara fouled Ebou Adams in the box and this time Mills made no mistake from the spot.

The Reds grabbed what proved to be a consolation goal on 58 minutes. Reece Grego-Cox's ball into the area was rifled home by Mason Bloomfield to reduce the deficit.

Defeat sees Crawley Town drop to twelfth in the table and four points off the play-off places.