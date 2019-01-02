Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly praises entire team for hard work over Christmas

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly reckoned yesterday’s victory against Colchester showed the players’ character to bounce back from a disappointing run.

Reds’ 2-0 win against the fourth-placed side was achieved despite having only ten men on the field for the final hour of the game following Joe McNerney’s sending-off.

DM191000568a.jpg. Football, Crawley Town v Colchester United. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190101-192102008

Connolly said: “We ground it out and kept a clean sheet against a good Colchester side.

“In the second half I thought we deserved it; we stood our ground.

“Glenn (Morris) didn’t really have too many saves to make, we defended well at the back, midfield were superb, they worked tirelessly in front of us and the boys up front were superb as well.

“So all-round a good two games recently: Newport away a clean sheet, a good point away from home and then against Colchester a good win so hopefully we can kick-on.”

SEE MORE:

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi delighted with shock win against Colchester United

Crawley Town sign one of the World’s most prolific goal scorers - League 1 and 2 live blog

Crawley Town v Colchester United picture gallery



Connolly praised the entire team for clinching a much-needed win following four defeats and a draw.

He said: “Gambo (Luke Gambin) got the two goals, he deserved them and was brilliant but every single player from Glenn (Morris) up to Dom (Dominic Poleon), there was no-one you could say played bad or didn’t try.

“Every single player in the team was superb - we deserved to get the clean sheet and deserved to get the win in the end.

“It’s testiment to the character of the boys - we have not get the results or as many points as we wanted but they rolled their sleeves up.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes over Christmas and new year and haven’t had many days off, which has been tough.

“But thankfully we got our rewards and this is the start of a push up the table. We need to kick-on into the second half of the season.

“You can see the will and the desire to do well and I’m just pleased we got the result and started the New Year on a high.”