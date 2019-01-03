Crawley Town defender extends stay at club

Crawley Town defender Joe Maguire has extended his loan arrangement with the club from Fleetwood Town until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Reds in August and has played 20 games, including 17 starts, so far this season. He scored his first career goal in October during the 4-1 win over Newport County.

Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi said: "Joe is an excellent professional and I am sure he will play a big part for us in the second half of the season. We are pleased he has agreed to stay with us and help us climb the table."

