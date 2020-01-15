Crawley Town defender extends contract

Crawley Town defender Tom Dallison has today (Wednesday) extended his contract that will see him with the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Speaking to the official website, Dallison was pleased to put pen to paper on a new deal.

He said: “I’m delighted to be signing a new contract at the club.

"It’s a place I’ve always enjoyed playing at and everyone involved at the club makes it a great environment to work in.

"Hopefully in the near future and in the coming seasons we can achieve something special.”

Dallison joined the club permanently from Scottish outfit Falkirk in January 2019 and has made 47 appearances, scoring one goal.

Technical director Erdem Konyar said: “Tom has shown significant improvement in a year and is developing into a strong left sided centre half.

"Tom is determined to grow with the club and we are delighted to see him extend his contract.

"He is an important player of the squad and is quickly developing into a leader on and off the pitch.”

Dallison missed out on last weekend’s win over Bradford City due to the flu.