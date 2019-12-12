Crawley Town ‘confident’ Port Vale game will go ahead as normal following speculation

Crawley Town are confident there game against Port Vale on Saturday go ahead despite speculation there is ‘chaos’ at the club, according to a source.

The club this week terminated the contract of operations director Kelly Derham and the news has caused unrest amongst the fans and reportedly the staff.

The Straight Red CTFC podcast tweeted today: “ Inside source: “Chaos” at Crawley, Staff threaten walkout, No stadium safety approval, Match could be played behind closed doors Saturday. What. Is. Happening ”

But when when we approached the club for a comment, a source told us that that there would a safety check in the morning, which is normal procedure and they are ‘confident it will be fine’.

The source at the club also told the Crawley Observer: “There was no staff walkout at all. As all staff members are in jobs and will be for foreseeable future. The safety group will meet in the morning for the game.”