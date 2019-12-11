Crawley Town clarify financial position following Derham departure

Crawley Town have clarified their financial situation following Kelly Derham's dismissal.

The club cited 'financial difficulties' as the reason for terminating the operation director's contract and this caused unrest amongst supporters.

But the club have released a statement today clarifying their position.

The statement read: "We would like to clarify something mentioned in Tuesday's statement regarding the departure of Kelly Derham.

"We would like to assure all our supporters that although we are revising our financial management the club is not in any financial danger.

"Crawley Town FC has received a record level of funding since 2015 and will continue to do so. The Chairman Ziya Eren is fully committed to the cause and the project.

"The club held a productive meeting with members of the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance on Tuesday.

"We look forward to the continued loyal support of all our fans, starting on Saturday against Port Vale."