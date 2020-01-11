Crawley Town can be the team 'everyone wants to beat' after Bradford City win

After Crawley Town enjoyed a strong 2-1 win against Bradford City head coach John Yems stressed 'there is still a long way to go and we are far from finished'.

The win takes Crawley up to 13th in League Two and the Reds now could be challenging for a spot in the top ten.

But Yems said: “I never look at the table. When you are at the bottom everyone wants you sacked but when you start creeping up you put yourself under more pressure.

“We've just got to play every game as it comes. Everyone wants to do the best they can and where that leaves you, you get your rewards at the end of the season.”

His side dominated Bradford for majority of the game and Yems praised his sides work ethic.

He added: “It’s the same message since we’ve been here; work hard, make sure you try your best and you get something.”

After good performance’s against Colchester United, Northampton Town, Forest Green Rovers and now Bradford City, Yems's side are showing a lot of potential for what they can achieve going forwards.

Yems said: “We aren’t getting carried away with it. We got it (the win) on the back of hard work.

"We might be the team now that everyone wants to beat.

“That’s the sort of mentality we have to go through and that’s what makes good sides, not playing well but still grinding out results.”

Ollie Palmer scored a brace to get both of Crawley’s goals today, with his first goal being created by some great work by Ashley Nadesan.

Yems added: “It was Ollie's turn to get two today. It might be Nadesan’s turn next week .

"We say to Ollie we keep working. He’s a great lad and he’s been really good for us.

"We can’t fault any of them from the whole squad it’s nothing but positives.”