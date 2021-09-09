The 28-year-old was one of the stars for the Reds last season and quickly became a fans' favourite in his first season with the club.

Yems said: "He [Tom] deserves it.

Tom Nichols scores from the spot against Exeter last season

"He had two or three clubs banging on his door but he decided to stay here and I can tell you now it wasn’t for financial reasons that he wanted to stay here. He wants to play here and take the club up further.

"You can’t put a price on what is going on behind the scenes.

"We have got a good bunch of lads together who all fit in. I would rather have a team fitting in together at the training ground and who who go out together on a Saturday rather than have a team of individuals.

"It’s a credit to Tom he wants to stay and it’s a credit to the football club and the supporters that they have taken him on board and he feels part of the place."