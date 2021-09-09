Crawley Town boss reveals forward turned down 'two or three clubs' to sign new contract at Reds
Crawley Town boss John Yems was delighted Tom Nichols signed a new contract with the club - and revealed he turned other clubs to stay at the Reds
The 28-year-old was one of the stars for the Reds last season and quickly became a fans' favourite in his first season with the club.
Yems said: "He [Tom] deserves it.
"He had two or three clubs banging on his door but he decided to stay here and I can tell you now it wasn’t for financial reasons that he wanted to stay here. He wants to play here and take the club up further.
"You can’t put a price on what is going on behind the scenes.
"We have got a good bunch of lads together who all fit in. I would rather have a team fitting in together at the training ground and who who go out together on a Saturday rather than have a team of individuals.
"It’s a credit to Tom he wants to stay and it’s a credit to the football club and the supporters that they have taken him on board and he feels part of the place."
In a busy week the Reds also signed Joel Lynch and George Francomb and Jack Powell also signed new two-year deals both with the option for a third.