Crawley Town boss reveals extent of Southampton loanee's injury - and whether they will be bringing someone else in

Watts, who is on loan from the South Coast side until the end of the season made his debut at Carlisle United on Saturday but limped off after just 17 minutes with a hamstring injury.

And at today's (Thursday), press conference, Yems said that he would be out for three months.

Caleb Watts may need surgery on his injury

The gaffer said: "Caleb is out for three months.

"He played 17 minutes bless him and I spoke to him this morning and he may have to have surgery. Southampton have been decent with it and they are dealing with it at the moment and I will sort it out with them when I get out of this press conference."

And Yems said this was the kind of luck his side were having this year.

He said: "This is the the sort of thing we are having. We lost Tom [Nichols] at the start of the season, we lost Jordan [Tunnicliffe] and other key players from last year. Jake Hessenthaler is out now."

Kwesi Appiah and Ludwig Francillette are also among those on the sideline.

With Watts out for a while and still time left until deadline day, we asked Yems whether they would be dipping into the loan market again.

He said: "I don’t think we can go around the fruit market let alone the loan market. I don’t know the answer.. I would like to think we would but I don’t know."