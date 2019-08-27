Crawley Town beat Norwich City: 'They got us through the last ten to 15 minutes especially' - Man of the match Dallison praises Reds fans

Crawley Town's man of the match Tom Dallison has praised Reds fans for getting them through the last 15 minutes of their win against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Dallison was immense in the centre of defence as his side forced the Premier League opponents into drawing a blank at The People's Pension Stadium.

And Dallison said their 12th man helped them through to the third round of the cup.

He said: "They were brilliant and they got us through the last ten to 15 minutes especially. When they roared up it was brilliant so it was nice to give them something to cheer about."

It was Bez Lubala's 17th minute strike that saw Crawley through to a win Dallison rates highly in his career.

He said: "It’s definitely up there with one of the best. It’s just nice when everyone is on the same wave length and everyone putting a shift in.

"We have reaped our reward from how hard hard we have been working in training over the last few weeks, going back from pre-season really, we have come back with a winning mentality."

Norwich made 11 changes to the starting line-up who lost 3-2 to Chelsea on Saturday. But Dallison said that did not change their game plan.

He said: "You want to test yourself against the best players but you have to respect Norwich.

"They are a Premier League team and whatever team they field they will have quality players so we went into the game with a game plan and that stayed the same no matter team they were fielding."

The draw for the third round will take place live on Sky Sports from around 9.40pm, shortly after the conclusion of the televised Lincoln City v Everton fixture on Wednesday, August 28.