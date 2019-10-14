Crawley Town celebrate

Crawley Town beat Colchester United - picture special

Crawley Town recorded their first League Two victory in five with a 2-1 home win over Colchester United on Saturday.

The Reds fell behind to a Luke Prosser goal in the first half but Crawley rallied in the second half. A superb strike from the magnificent Reece Grego-Cox brought the hosts level before Mason Bloomfield popped up with ten minutes to go take the three points. Photographer Steve Robards was at the game. Here is a selection of his pictures.

Bez Lubala battles with Colchester's Frank Nouble in the aur
Bez Lubala battles with Colchester's Frank Nouble in the aur
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Crawley Town's match-winner Mason Bloomfield
Crawley Town's match-winner Mason Bloomfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Reds' Tarryn Allarakhia tangles with Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu
The Reds' Tarryn Allarakhia tangles with Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Tom Dallison, superb at the back on Saturday, puts a U's player under pressure
Tom Dallison, superb at the back on Saturday, puts a U's player under pressure
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6