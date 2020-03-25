Crawley Town assistant head coach Bradbury relishing the challenge of next season

Crawley Town assistant head coach Lee Bradbury is already relishing the challenge of another season in League Two.

Bradbury was appointed assistant head coach in December after John Yems was brought in as the new boss following the departure of Gabriele Cioffi in December.

Speaking before the announcement of the suspension of professional football until at least April 30, he said: “It’s going to be tough next season.

“We’re going to have a big season ahead of us as we’re in a transitional period at the moment.

“There are players that will be out of contract, what we will have budget wise to improve the team I don’t know, it hasn’t been discussed as far as I’m aware.

“It’s probably going on behind the scenes with John and the owners of the club.”

Before the suspension, Bradbury insisted his side will not get carried away with the prospect of promotion to League One and hopes his side can improve in any way possible.

He added: “All we’re going to do is try to improve our league position every year, that’s all we’re going to do.

“If we finish 10th this year we don’t want to finish 10th next year, we want to keep climbing the table and keep pushing the club to be successful.

“We’re not resting on our morals and we won’t let the players do that either.”