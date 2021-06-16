Crawley Town announce final pre-season fixture

Crawley Town have announced their final game of the 2021-22 pre-season campaign. Picture by James Boardman/Telephoto Images

The Reds will travel to Combined Counties League League Premier Division South outfit Beckenham Town on Tuesday, August 3, with the game getting underway at 7pm.

This will be the final pre-season fixture before the Crawley embark on their eleventh consecutive season in the Football League

Fixtures for the upcoming campaign will be released on Thursday, June 24, with the season getting underway on Saturday, August 7.

The Reds have already agreed pre-season friendlies with Burgess Hill Town, Horley Town, Horsham, Three Bridges, West Ham United under-23s, Walton Casuals and East Grinstead Town.