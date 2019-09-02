Crawley Town and Oldham Athletic fans react to Filipe Morais loan move

Fans have had their say on Twitter after the announcement that midfielder Filipe Morais has left Crawley Town to join Oldham Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

Crawley Town fans are largely disappointed with the news that the Portuguese veteran has departed the club, with many wishing him well in his next venture.

Morais rejoins the Latics as he moves back north for family reasons, but many Reds fans feel the team will now not be as strong without him.

@any4stu2nite said: "Gutted. Absolutely gutted, will miss the postman. All the best." while @SteveCtfc83 shared his sentiments, tweeting: "All the best @moraisfilipe20. You will be sadly missed. Thank you for everything you have done, once a red always a red."

@tomaswest1 tweeted "Thanks for all the memories Fil, good luck" and @_lj_e said: "Absolutely gutted to see you go, good luck and you're always welcome back."

@Nathan_Clark01 was less accepting in his response, tweeting "Absolutely ridiculous letting one of our best senior players leave", echoing the thoughts of the majority of Crawley fans.

Oldham fans were not as impressed as the Crawley reaction implies they should be however, with many of them more concerned about their squad balance, insisting Morais is 'not what is required.'

@andrewfoy4 tweeted: "Need strikers not midfielders." while @sBxeno said: "Good signing but we have about 14 wingers and 0 decent strikers." and @CJ_1975_ said: "He was actually the best player for who he played for last year but not what is required."

Some fans did take a more positive stance on the transfer though, with Morais being lauded as a 'quality signing.'

@jimbo_simpson tweeted: "I like this bloke. Done brilliantly at Bradford just a few years back. Quality signing for sure. Seen him score some quality goals for us in real life" and @AlteredImagesOI said: "With him and Eagles on both wings, our striker should now get some decent service with crosses."

Overall, Crawley fans seem disappointed with the news that Morais has left the club after just one year at the People's Pension Stadium, while Oldham fans are optimistic after snatching one of Crawley's most senior players until May 2020.