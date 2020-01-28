'Crawley Town among the best in the league on their day' - Ashley Nadesan ahead of trip to promotion-chasing Plymouth

Crawley Town forward Ashley Nadesan is confident Reds can get a result against third-placed Plymouth this evening (Tuesday, January 28).

Crawley moved up to 14th in the table after coming from 2-1 down to win 3-2 in a thrilling game against Grimsby Town at The People's Pension Stadium on Saturday. Read our match report here

Next up for Reds is a trip to Plymouth Argyle who moved into the automatic promotion places in League Two after a 2-1 win at struggling Stevenage.

Ashley Nadesan celebrates scoring the winner in thriller against Grimsby Town. Photo: Steve Robards

Previewing tonight's match, Nadesan said: "These are the games that show character.

"We've shown we can beat teams in the play-offs and be amongst them on our day but we need to be more consistent.

"We've beaten the likes of Northampton and Bradford who are up there. I can't see why Plymouth can't be the next one."

Nadesan was named man-of-the-match against Grimsby after scoring the winner with his first home league goal for the club, just minutes after brilliantly setting up Ollie Palmer for the equaliser.

The former Fleetwood Town man was asked about the impact John Yems has had since his arrival in Crawley.

"Since he [Yems] has come in, he's been really good," he said.

"It's not like we've worked on loads, we've kept it pretty similar but the things we have worked on, we are showing out here.

"We're scoring more, conceding less and we're more resolute. Hopefully we can move on to Tuesday with that. Hopefully we can get two in a row and kick on.

"Momentum takes you far and you never know how far it is going to take you."

