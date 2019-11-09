Reece Grego-Cox

Crawley Town advance in FA Cup after superb late show - here's how we rated the players

Crawley Town advanced to the second round of the FA Cup after a 4-1 win home over Scunthorpe United this (Saturday) afternoon.

The returning Ashley Nadesan struck ten minutes before the break to give Crawley a half-time lead. Ryan Colclough levelled with ten minutes to go but the Reds produced a superb final eight minutes to take the victory. Reece Grego-Cox unleashed a marvellous 25-yard strike on 82 minutes to put the hosts ahead. Sub Ashley Nathaniel-George tucked home in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it three before Grego-Cox added his second, and Crawley's fourth, two minutes later. Here's how we rated the Reds players.

Made two superb saves to deny Colclough in the second half.

1. Glenn Morris - 7

Great work down the right created Crawley's opener

2. Lewis Young - 7

Another solid showing from the centre-back. A rock at the back.

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7

Wasn't flustered in defence alongside Tunnicliffe

4. Tom Dallison - 7

