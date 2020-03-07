Crawley Town 3 Oldham Athletic 0: Dominant Reds extend imperious home run

Crawley Town extended their unbeaten home run to nine games following an excellent 3-0 win over Oldham Athletic in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

Ricky German gave the Reds a half-time lead before second half goals from Ashley Nadesan and Bez Lubala wrapped up a convincing victory.

Ashley Nadesan looks to switch the play

The result moves Crawley up to 12th in the table.

The Latics started the game well, controlling possession in the opening 20 minutes, but could only create one clear cut chance during this spell.

In the very first minute Jonny Smith curled an effort wide of the post as the Reds struggled to gain a foothold early on.

Lubala had two penalty shouts turned down before Crawley went ahead on 38 minutes.

Jordan Tunnicliffe rises highest to win a header

An inch-perfect ball from Nadesan found German who coolly finished into the corner.

Nadesan had a great chance to double Crawley's advantage before the break but he could only poke his shot past the far post.

The Latics began the second half with the bit between their teeth in search of an equaliser.

Tom Hamer had a drilled shot superbly blocked by Jordan Tunnicliffe before the dangerous Smith fired wide again.

But the Reds began to crash waves of pressure against the Oldham defence.

Nadesan was unlucky to lose his footing with just the keeper to beat while Lubala expertly turned his man in the box before shooting over.

But the Latics' resistance crumbled on 71 minutes. Substitute Tarryn Allarakhia put on the afterburners to beat his and pick out Nadesan.

The Reds forward brilliantly lifted the ball over Oldham keeper Zeus de la Paz to make it 2-0 to Crawley.

And the Reds tripled their advantage with 15 minutes to go. Lubala was hauled down in the area by Mohamed Sylla and a penalty was awarded.

The 22-year-old dusted himself down, placed the ball on the spot and tucked home into the bottom right corner.

Crawley Town: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Doherty, Lubala, Ferguson (Powell 55), Francomb, Sesay (Camara 83), Nadesan, German (Allarakhia 62). Unused: McGill, McNerney, Adebowale.

Attendance: 2,037 (186 away)