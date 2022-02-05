Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2 - RECAP: Last minute strike denies Reds three points
Tom Nichols has scored twice but Crawley Town conceded a last goal to deny them three points against Stevenage at The People's Pension Stadium today (Saturday).
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 5:14 pm
The Reds lost at Stevenage on January 18 so will be looking to stop a League Two double for the visitors. New signings Isaac Hutchinson and Remi Oteh have made the starting line-up. You can follow our Live Blog from the game here.
The page will show updates as they happen.
Crawley Town v Stevenage LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:23
- Reds have return home after four points out of six on the road
- Bansal-McNulty, Hutchinson and Oteh added to squad on transfer deadline day
- Reds lost 2-1 at Stevenage on January 18
- Crawley are 13th in League Two, Stevenage 17th
Player ratings by Ellis Peters
Crawley Town Player Ratings: This is how each player performed against Stevenage
Crawley Town brush past Stevenage in a comfortable 2-1 at home.
John Yems was booked after the Stevenage equaliser
It’s all over. Crawley and Yems will be very disappointed with that.
It’s 2-2 - Scott Cuthbert smashes ball home from close range
4 minutes added time!
89 mins - corner Reds
85 mins corner Reds
83 mins - Norris fires wide
80mins It’s 2-1 - Read scores - could be an uncomfortable last 10 minutes
2214 (261 away) attendance today
Page 1 of 6