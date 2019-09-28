Crawley Town 1 Walsall 3: Reds caught out by superb strikes

Crawley Town find themselves 3-1 down at the break after two marvellous strikes from visitor's Walsall.

A 30-yard rocket from captain James Clarke gave the Saddlers the lead on 14 minutes before Elijah Adebayo doubled the deficit on 27 minutes.

The Reds pulled a goal back from Ashley Nathaniel-George's spot-kick two minutes before the break. But Wes McDonald restored Walsall's lead just a minute later.

The opening ten minutes was a quiet affair. Both sides probed without creating anything clear cut.

But the game's deadlock was broken on 14 minutes after a thunderbolt from Saddlers skipper Clarke. Receiving the ball 30-yards from goal, the Walsall captain took a touch before unleashing a howitzer past Reds keeper Glenn Morris into the top corner to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

The Saddlers now had their tails up. Three minutes after the goal McDonald cut inside from out wide but his shot went straight down Morris' throat.

Crawley had a penalty claim turned down on 20 minutes. Reece Grego-Cox sped past Zak Jules before going down in the area but referee Sam Purkiss remained unmoved.

Grego-Cox then forced a corner two minutes later. The Irish winger fired a cross-cum-shot from a tight angle that Walsall keeper Liam Roberts could only punch over. From the corner, Nathan Ferguson found Tom Dallison but the defender's header lacked conviction and was easily claimed by Roberts.

Despite the Reds cranking up the pressure, the Saddlers doubled their advantage on 27 minutes. McDonald drove forward out on the flank before drilling a cut-back to Adebayo and the striker tapped home.

Crawley were struggling to impose themselves on the game and seemed to miss the presence of the injured Ollie Palmer and the benched Bez Lubala.

Ten minutes before the break, the Reds had their first gilt-edged opportunity. A deflected Ashley Nathaniel-George shot fell to Mason Bloomfield in the box. The Norwich City loanee did well to round Roberts but his effort was superbly blocked and turned behind for a corner by two Walsall players.

But on 43 minutes the Reds were handed a lifeline. Bloomfield burst into the area but was brought down by keeper Roberts. Referee Purkiss thought long and hard about his decision but, to the relief of the home support, he pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Ashley Nathaniel-George. The winger was calmness personified as he swaggered up to the ball and coolly slotted home the penalty.

Crawley's joy was short lived. It took just a minute for Walsall to recover their lead. A marvellous pass from Rory Holden picked out McDonald and the midfielder cut inside once more, but this time fired a beautiful curled strike past Morris.

Crawley Town: Morris, Sesay, Dallison, Tunnicliffe, Young, Bulman, Ferguson, Grego-Cox, Camara, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield. Unused: Luyambula, Payne, Allarakhia, Sendles-White, Galach, Lubala, Boadu.

Referee: Sam Purkiss

Attendance: