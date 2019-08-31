Crawley Town 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Late Palmer strike snatches three points for Reds

Crawley made it three wins in a week, as they left it until the 90th minute to snatch a 1-0 win against Cheltenham at The People’s Pension Stadium.

It was a dull game, that lacked a lot of quality or chances, with neither sides creating many clear cut opportunities. Cheltenham’s best chance came when Sean Long flashed the ball across the Crawley box in the second half, but luckily George Lloyd couldn’t get on the end of it, for what would’ve been a simple tap in.

It was an even game but neither side looked particularly threatening at any time. All of Crawley’s main chances came in the second half.

The first from Bez Lubala, as he tried his luck from well inside his own half, after Flinders was caught off his line but that went well wide of the target. Then just two minutes later, Lubala again tried his luck with a curling effort from the edge of the box, which was parried into substitute Ashley Nadesan’s path, but unfortunately for him Flinders reacted well to get up and save Nadesan’s rebound.

Then came the goal in the 90th minute, courtesy of in form Ollie Palmer. Following his two goals last week at Leyton Orient and his superb performance in midweek against Norwich, Crawley’s number nine picked up his third goal of the season, after he powered his way through the Cheltenham defence with a tremendous run and then slotted it past the Cheltenham keeper to give Crawley all three points.

There was no sign of the players being fatigued after Tuesday, as they kept on going right until the last minute and were rewarded with the goal that they possibly deserved.

Crawley will now look forward to Tuesday, where they face Portsmouth in the Leasing.com Trophy, and the Macclesfield Town next Saturday in Sky Bet League Two.

Crawley Town: Morris, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Dallison, Doherty, Bulman (Francomb 46), Ferguson (Nadesan 71), Grego-Cox (Bloomfield 81), Morais, Lubala, Palmer. Unused: Luyambula, Young, Nathaniel-George, Galach.