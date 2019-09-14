Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris. Picture courtesy of Getty Images

Crawley Town 1-0 Mansfield Town: Player ratings

Crawley edged closer to the League Two play-off places with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Mansfield this afternoon.

Here’s how we rated Reds’ players.

1. Glenn Morris - 9

2. Josh Doherty - 7

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7

4. Jamie Sendles-White - 7

