Crawley Town 0, Southampton under 21s 4 - FULL-TIME: Grego-Cox and Matthews return after long injuries as EFL Trophy campaign ends in defeat

Reece Grego-Cox and Sam Matthews both returned from long-term injuries as Crawley Town's EFL Trophy campaign ended in defeat.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:48 pm
Sam Ashford was in the starting line-up

Crawley Town v Southampton u21s LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:49

  • Reds name strong side for final EFL Trophy game
  • Both sides already out of competition
  • Davide Rodari in starting line-up, Grego-Cox and Matthews on bench for Reds
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:49

It’s all over. 4-0 defeat for the Reds.

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:47

Minimum of two added minutes. Can’t end quick enough for Crawley

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:45

It’s 4-0 - Thierry Small finishes off a good move with a superb goal

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:38

83 mins - corner Reds

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:37

Matthews replaces Frost

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:37

81 mins

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:35

Same story as Saturday - Crawley getting in good positions but lacking that killer final ball or touch

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:29

72 mins - Good run by Tyler Frost, unfortunately shot went well wide

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:28

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:24

67 mins. Sam Ashford booked

