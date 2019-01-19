Crawley Town 0- Port Vale 1: Player ratings

One Port Vale goal was enough as Crawley slipped to their third consecutive defeat at the People's Pension Stadium this afternoon, but how did the players fare?

Morris 7- Didn't have a huge amount to do. Unfortunate to concede opener after excellent initial save from Ricky Miller, but couldn't stop rebound from hitting the net. Good save to deny Port Vale a second after 70 minutes.

Francomb 6- Worked hard defensively and going forward, showing some good link up play with Young.

Connolly 6- Recovered well after defensive mistake almost cost Crawley early on. Made several vital blocks but beaten easily on a number of occasions.

Dallison 7- Assured on his first home appearance, didn't put a foot wrong. Deservedly named man of the match for the hosts.

Young 6- Worked as hard as ever and was quick to retrieve the ball after losing it on two occasions but limited impact going forward.

Morais 6- Still not 100% fit after his recent injury. Very nearly scored opener after quarter of an hour and forced Vale keeper into excellent save with powerful volley shortly before half time. Replaced for final 15 by Nathaniel-George.

Bulman 6- Assured but unspectacular. Worked hard in middle of the park, linking play.

Camara 6- Tireless but had very limited impact. Replaced by German on 83 minutes.

Maguire 6- Worked hard but had little impact,

Palmer 5- Poor game by his standards. Struggled to get into the game. No chances of note and didn't look like scoring.

Poleon 6- Had golden opportunity to open scoring in first half after being found by Palmer, following a loose defensive pass. Put it inches wide when through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Replaced by Gambin after an hour.

Subs:

Gambin 6- Straight into the action on the right hand side, taking on two players, before playing in a dangerous cross. Another good cross almost found its way into the bottom corner on the 73rd minute, with the keeper left stranded.

Nathaniel-George 7- Positive minded, made an impact when we came on but couldn't quite force a goal.

German NA- Not enough to warrant a rating on his debut for the club.