Crawley Town 0, Newport County 0 - HALF-TIME: Unchanged Reds goalless against Exiles

Crawley Town are goalless after 45 minutes against Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 8:37 pm
Crawley Town will be hoping to be celebrating against Newport County

The Reds ended their poor run of results with a 1-0 win at Barrow. See how they get on against Newport with our live blog below.

Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:33

  • Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday
  • John Yems’s side are currently 18th in the League Two table on 20 points
  • Newport are eighth in the table on 26 points
  • Newport lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at home last time out
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:33

It’s half-time

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:30

2 mins added on

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:30

44 mins - penalty shout for Newport but Reds went up other end and Frost should have done better after Tilley’s ball through

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:27

42 mins - still 0-0 - Fair scoreline so far

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:19

34 mins Cameron Norman’s shot goes for a thrown-in

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:18

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:17

32 mins - Kevin Ellison got his shot away early from distance but Morris got a vital touch for a corner

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:15

Tony Craig v Kevin Ellison - a great battle!

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:14

29 mins - still 0-0

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:10

25 mins - best chance so far falls to the visitors - but Azaz’s tame shot trickles wide. He should have hit the target

