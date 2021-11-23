Crawley Town 0, Newport County 0 - HALF-TIME: Unchanged Reds goalless against Exiles
Crawley Town are goalless after 45 minutes against Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 8:37 pm
The Reds ended their poor run of results with a 1-0 win at Barrow. See how they get on against Newport with our live blog below.
Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:33
- Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday
- John Yems’s side are currently 18th in the League Two table on 20 points
- Newport are eighth in the table on 26 points
- Newport lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at home last time out
It’s half-time
2 mins added on
44 mins - penalty shout for Newport but Reds went up other end and Frost should have done better after Tilley’s ball through
42 mins - still 0-0 - Fair scoreline so far
34 mins Cameron Norman’s shot goes for a thrown-in
32 mins - Kevin Ellison got his shot away early from distance but Morris got a vital touch for a corner
Tony Craig v Kevin Ellison - a great battle!
29 mins - still 0-0
25 mins - best chance so far falls to the visitors - but Azaz’s tame shot trickles wide. He should have hit the target
