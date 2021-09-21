Crawley Town 0, Harrogate Town 1 LIVE: Reds go behind in second minute to Armstrong header
Crawley Town went 1-0 down after just two minutes against Harrogate Town tonight (Tuesday) as they look to continue their climb up the League Two table.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:21 pm
Two wins in two games has seen John Yems side rise up to 14th and a win against the Sulphurites could see them move to a play-off position.
Crawley Town v Harrogate Town
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:29
- Reds unbeaten at home so far this season
- Harrogate Town lost their first league of the season on Saturday
GGOOOOALLLL Joel Lynch scores! The man of the moment makes it 1-1 in the 44th minute
Dallison effort deflected over the bar! Thought there was going to be a bulge in the net!
Lynch looked in a bit of pain there as well. They can't lose any more players!
Francomb never looked comfortable after his knock
38th minute - George Francomb coming off to be replaced by Archie Davies
There was a minute’s applause before kick off
Reds can’t quite take control of the game - struggling to create any clear cut chances. Harrogate looking organised
Francomb is up and looks ok
That didn’t look good. Francomb looks in pain as he goes down after colliding with Simon Power
