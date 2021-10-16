Crawley Town 0-1 Sutton United RECAP: Visitors score late winner after Tom Nichols missed penalty

Crawley Town will be looking to move into the League Two play-off places with a win over Sutton United this afternoon (Saturday, October 16).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:05 pm
Tom Nichols missed a penalty as Crawley fell to defeat against Sutton United. Photo: Cory Pickford

Fresh from their 1-0 victory at Rochdale, the Reds have the chance to leapfrog today's visitors, who sit in seventh place.

Stay tuned for live match updates from the People's Pension Stadium.

Crawley Town 0-1 Sutton United RECAP: Visitors score late winner after Tom Nichols missed penalty

Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:57

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:57

Full-time: Crawley 0-1 Sutton United

A hard-fought encounter looked to be ending goalless but Sutton struck late to hand Crawley their first defeat of the season.

A missed opportunity for the Reds to move into the play-off places.

Stay tuned for our player ratings and match reaction.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:55

Close!

(90+3) Bouzans tips Francillette’s looping header over the bar.

This corner will be Crawley’s last chance, with time running out.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:52

(90) It’s Sutton who nearly double their lead as Morris saves from close range.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:52

The referee signals four added minutes.

Can Crawley find a late leveller?

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:49

If the score stays the same, this will be Crawley’s first home defeat of the season.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:54

GOAL Crawley 0-1 Sutton - Olaofe (84)

Hammerblow.

Crawley fail to clear their lines and Olaofe loops a header in over Morris.

The goalscorer then celebrates in front of the home fans. Safe to say they didn't like that.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:38

(77) Nichols instantly has a chance to redeem himself as he gets the ball in space out wide but he falls over before he can make a cross.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:37

Nichols misses

Tom Nichols’ effort is too close to the keeper and it’s saved.

Big opportunity missed for Crawley.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:35

PENALTY TO CRAWLEY!

(75) Tsaroulla is bundled over in the box after a great move and the referee finally points to the spot!

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:31

A few nervy moments for Crawley as Sutton come forward but Morris does his job when called upon to keep the scores goalless.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Crawley TownSutton UnitedLeague TwoRochdale