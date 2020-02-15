DM2021851a.jpg. Football: Crawley Town v Carlisle. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-200215-161620001

Crawley Town 0-0 Carlisle United : Player ratings

Crawley Town failed to extend their winning form at home as Carlisle United held Reds to a goalless draw this afternoon (Saturday, February 15).

Here’s how we rated John Yems’ side.

Didn't have much to do in the first half but made superb save when called upon when Nathan Thomas weaved his way past Reds' defence

1. Glenn Morris - 9

Quietly went about his business, roamimg forward from right back on occasions

2. Josh Dacres-Cogley - 7

Worked hard but the lively Nathan Thomas had the beating of him out wide every time

3. Josh Doherty - 6

Another clean sheet for Jordan Tunnicliffe, who looks settled in Crawley's defence

4. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 8

