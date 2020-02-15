Crawley Town 0-0 Carlisle United - Both sides miss chances in entertaining goalless draw

Crawley failed to make it four consecutive home wins in a row as they played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at home to Carlisle United.

It was a tale of missed chances for both teams, who dominated one half each with Crawley taking charge of the first 45’ and Carlisle controlling the second.

Photo: Derek Martin Photography

Ashley Nadesan had the best of the chances for Town. Just missing the ball from two yards out and then hitting the post all within the first seven minutes.

Carlisle winger, Lewis Alessandra missed United’s best chance just before halftime when he fired over the open Crawley net from 12 yards out.

Crawley manager, John Yems, made three changes to the side who fell to a late defeat away at Crewe Alexandra in midweek.

Dannie Bulman, David Sesay and Tarryn Allarakhia were all dropped from the starting line-up as Josh Doherty, Panutche Camara and Nathan Ferguson returned starting 11.

Photo: Derek Martin Photography

Crawley were unlucky not to go ahead in the first minute after Adam Collins, the Carlisle goalkeeper, spilled Reece Grego-Cox’s long-range effort into the path of Nadesan who couldn’t reach the ball fast enough and it was put out of play by the visitors.

Crawley continued their strong start when Nadesan fired against the post after capitalising on a defensive mistake.

Carlisle’s first clear cut chance came after 15 minutes when Jon Mellish fired over the bar from 18 yards out.

Nathan Thomas had the next chance for the visitors, but he could only skewer his shot into the side netting.

Photo: Derek Martin Photography

Grego-Cox had another chance to test Collins straight down the other end, but his audacious shot was deflected over the bar.

With just under half an hour played, Carlisle received yet another let off. Nadeson nipped in front of the hesitant Collins and poked the ball past the ‘keeper but, luckily for the visitors, also past the post.

With ten first-half minutes left, Camara turned and fired a powerful half volley towards Collings who did well to palm over and keep United in the game.

Mike Jones had a great chance for the visitors as the first half came to a close. However, the midfielder couldn’t sort his body out and the ball bounced off his thighs and into the hands of Glenn Morris.

After a fantastic run by Thomas, Alessandra missed an open goal from 12 yards out. This was the best, and last, chance of the half for the visitors.

In reminiscent fashion, Nadesan should have given Crawley the lead within a minute of the second half starting. He was played through, but his shot was poor and easily pushed away by Collins.

Another stunning run from Thomas caused Crawley yet more problems. The winger pulled his cross back to the feet of Mellish whose shot was cleared off the line by the heroic Crawley defence.

Carlisle continued to control the second half with Thomas causing a lot of issues for the Red Devils, however, the visitors almost seemed scared to shoot as good build-up play was continuously wasted.

Both sides continued to push for the three points, Crawley even ended the game with five attackers on the pitch, but it was not to be, and Town will look ahead to next Saturday when they host Stevenage.

Crawley Town: Morris, Doherty, Grego-Cox, Palmer, Nadesan, Ferguson (Allarakhia 78’), Francomb, Tunnicliffe, Sendles-White, Dacres-Cogley, Camara (Lubala 59’) Unused subs: McGill, Bloomfield, Powell, Adebowale

Attendance: 2114 (263 Carlisle)