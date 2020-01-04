Crawley's Josh Dacres-Cogley praises fans but rues missed opportunities after Reds are held at home

Crawley Town full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley said three points 'were there to be taken' against Forest Green Rovers this afternoon (Saturday).

In what was the fifth draw in John Yems' seven games in charge, Crawley were held 1-1 by the play-off challenging Rovers at The People's Pension Stadium. In an end-to-end affair, both sides missed chances but Crawley, and Ollie Palmer in particular, arguably had the more gilt-edged opportunities. Read our match report here

Speaking to the club's website, Birmingham loanee Dacres-Cogley, 23, said: "We could have got more. The three points were there to be taken.

"We didn't take our opportunities and we should have but the lads dug in deep.

"Once we conceded, we knew they were going to put us under a lot of pressure and we would have to stay together to stop any more goals going in. Overall I'm happy but disappointed at the same time not to have got the three points."

Dacres-Cogley said only 'fine margins' are standing in the way of Crawley putting together a string of victories in the league, having won just once under the new manager so far.

He added: "I don't think it's much in it. It's fine margins. We take to take our chances when we get them, early. Today, early on, we had chances we could have took. We didn't and that kept them in the game.

"Defensively we don't look like we will be broken down much. Even though we were under pressure, we defended well. It's fine margins we need to work on.

"We will have a few days off to help with recovery [after the busy period] but we will be back in next week to work towards Bradford. We'll get our rest and get ready to go again."

The right-back was making only his fifth appearance of the season having had his involvement limited by injury since joining on loan from Birmingham.

When asked for his thoughts about the atmosphere generated by the crowd this afternoon, Dacres-Cogley said: "The fans had a massive influence. You can always hear them.

"I like playing here. I played the one game here when I came off the bench against Crewe and they get you going, especially in the second half.

"Towards the end, we were on top of them and the fans kept us going so that was excellent."

Have you read?: Crawley Town head coach Yems praises 'good point' against Forest Green Rovers



Crawley Town 1-1 Forest Green Rovers - player ratings