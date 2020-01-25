Crawley forward Ashley Nadesan says he is forming 'great partnership' with Ollie Palmer after pair inspire victory over Grimsby

Crawley Town's Ashley Nadesan has spoken of the 'great partnership' he is forming with fellow striker Ollie Palmer after the pair inspired Reds to victory over Grimsby.

Having squandered a one goal lead and finding themselves 2-1 down, Crawley scored twice in seven second half minutes to win a thrilling League Two game at The People's Pension Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, January 25). Read our match report here

Ashley Nadesan was named man-of-the-match after an inspired performance against Grimsby Town. Photo: Steve Robards

Nadesan was named man-of-the-match after he unselfishly set up Palmer's second goal of the day to make it 2-2, following an excellent piece of skill and speed, before he fired an unstoppable first-time shot into the bottom corner from his fellow strike partner's pull back.

Nadesan, whose goal was only his first at home in the league, said he thought his performance was his best in a Reds shirt.

He said: "It feels good to get 90 minutes under my belt again. Getting 60 last week and now 90 today feels good. Everyone put in a good shift and anyone of us could have been man-of-the-match.

"I've had a rocky start with the injuries and since Christmas I feel like me and Ollie and have put in really great partnership. Him chipping in with two goals and an assist today proves how far me and him have come.

"In training, we look to get the partnership together. We try to make everything about me and him. Obviously the midfield link us and, for the second goal, it was a great ball from Francomb which we've been working on in training.

"The set from Ollie [for the winning goal] was great and I felt if I hit the target it was going in because I don't think the keeper had great positioning. You could see in the celebrations behind the goal at the end, it means a lot to us and them.

"It's still early days in the partnership as we are still learning how each other play but happy that it turned out well today and we got the three points."

Following last weekend's 2-1 defeat away at Walsall, which manager John Yems called 'diabolical', Nadesan said the players wanted to move on quickly.

"The gaffer wanted us to put the bad results behind us and move on," he said. "Getting the three points has shown how far we've come, moving on from that loss."

The former Fleetwood Town man was also asked about the impact of the half-time team talk, which came when the Reds were 2-1 down.

He revealed Yems told them to play in the same way as 'we didn't play terrible in the first half'.

Nadesan added: "I think they had two shots and they converted them. We had a few chances and only converted one. That's how the game goes. If you don't take your chances, you don't win.

"In the second half, we took our chances and showed great defending in the defence and midfield and Cat [Glenn Morris] kept us in it."

Yems did, however, see fit to make a change at the interval, bringing on the fit-again Reece Grego-Cox for Panutche Camara.

"It was good to see Reece back from injury as he is a game changer," Nadesan said. "As soon as he came on, we looked more on the front foot with the pressing.

"Pan is not really an out and out winger but didn't have a bad game, he played well as well. Sometimes the tactics need to change and today it worked."

