Cranleigh Prep boys scoop silver at national and county football finals

On Sunday, November 17, a squad of nine Cranleigh Prep boys headed up to Culford School in Bury St Edmunds for the IAPS Football 7 a-side National Finals.

Knowing it is always important not to lose the first match, a 0-0 draw with Hall Grove, later semi-finalists, was a good start.

Cranleigh Prep recorded six wins and a draw on their way to the final of the IAPS Football 7 a-side National Finals

From this moment on the boys played excellent football, both in a defensive shape as well as attacking with verve.

Winning the remaining group matches, 2-0 v Wetherby, 1-0 v Millfield, 2-1 v Summer Fields and 1-0 v Moulsford, meant that Cranleigh topped the group.

Cranleigh played a quarter-final against Port Regis School and blew them away, finishing with a 5-0 winning margin by full time.

Disappointingly Evan Graham twisted his ankle and was out for the rest of the tournament, which was a big blow.

The Cranleigh Prep boys team at the Surrey Cup

The semi-final was a lot closer, facing Brighton College who Cranleigh had previously drawn with at the Regional Qualifier. However, another sterling performance meant that they won 2-0.

Chris Stone, team coach and Head of Cranleigh Prep Football said: “Getting to the final was a fantastic achievement and one that was certainly not an expectation.

“However, the manner in which we played all day, gave us the belief that we deserved to be there and were good enough to go one step further”.

The final was a tense match against Bishop’s Stortford and, as the six minute each way was so short and extra time had been removed due to light concerns, the first goal was always going to be vital.

Sadly, it went against Cranleigh in the first half and, at half-time, Bishop’s Stortford were deservedly ahead.

However, the second half was a fantastic show of determination, in which Cranleigh threw everything at their goal.

The Bishop’s Stortford keeper pulled off a couple of superb saves to keep the scoreline 1-0 and the time ran out before the Cranleigh were able to find an equaliser.

Stone added: “Whilst Bishop’s Stortford were worthy winners, there was immense pride in how the Cranleigh boys played and, more importantly, their reaction to the disappointment at the final whistle.”

Saturday saw Cranleigh Prep boys add more medals to their collection.

Cranleigh made it all the way to final, this time in the Surrey Cup, but were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Danes Hill.