Crane injury concern following Worthing's draw at Margate

James Crane looks set to miss Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division derby clash away to basement boys Whitehawk tomorrow night.

The defender was forced off after 21 minutes in Adam Hinshelwood side's 1-1 league draw with Margate on Saturday.

Crane felt dizzy after going up for a header and was replaced as a precaution by the returning Aarran Racine.

And Hinshelwood thinks Worthing will be without versatile Crane at rivals Hawks tomorrow.

He said: "We think it might be a case of him getting concussed the week before.

“He played on with it last week but went up for a header and felt dizzy against Margate.

“We took him off as a precaution and he went to get it checked out on Sunday, he won’t be available for Whitehawk.

“We’ll monitor him for Saturday."

David Ajiboye's 52nd-minute opener - his 15th goal of the season in all competitions - looked to have put Worthing on the way to a second successive league win.

However, Sam Rents was penalised for a reckless tackle three minutes from time, with Frannie Collin firing home from the spot as it ended all square.

But Hinshelwood was pleased with the performance from his team against Margate and delighted to see Racine return to playing action.

He added: "We played well and a lot better than we have been.

“We went to them as the away team, had plenty of the ball and probably created more chances than what they did - second half they didn’t really get into our box at all.

“There was lots to be pleased with.

"It was pleasing to see Aarran (Racine) back in action as well.

“It reassured the younger players to have that sort of presence back there.

“It’s just a case of seeing how his ankle is going to cope, it seems to have healed nicely, but we must manage it moving forward."

Defenders Will Miles and Racine will be monitored ahead of the match.

WORTHING: Perntreou; Parsons, Rents, Barker, Colbran, Crane, Ajiboye, Aguiar, Kealy, Pearce, Starkey. Subs: Racine (Crane, 21), Budd (Barker, 68), Pattenden, Rance, Skerry.

