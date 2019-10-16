Cowfold FC resign from Southern Combination Football League

Cowfold FC have resigned from the Southern Combination Football League after issues over playing facilities.

Fold were unable to forward book their playing facilities at Bolney Road with Cowfold Council, leading to their withdrawal.

Despite Cowfold's resignation from the league, Fold will continue to run a side in the West Sussex Football League and hoped to reapply to the Southern Combination Football League in the future.

A statement of Cowfold's Twitter account said: "Sad to confirm that reluctantly we have today resigned our position as a member of SCFL. In most part this is due to our inability to forward book facilities with our Council.

"We would like to thank @TheSCFL for their tireless efforts to try and help us remain but sadly not to be.

"Thank you for all of the support and kind messages. Good luck to all of you in the future.

"Rest assured we will continue to be represented in @WestSussexFL and aim to one day reapply to County on merit once we overcome our current problem."

The news of Fold's withdrawal was confirmed earlier on the Southern Combination Football League Twitter account.

The statement said: "It is with sadness that today @TheSCFL have reluctantly had to accept @CowfoldFC resignation.

"The club have on going issues with Cowfold Council in hiring the facilities to play.

"@TheSCFL have been working with the club to try to help resolve this matter."

The move will disrupt Division 2 of the Southern Combination League, with the league now needing to decided what to do about results already recorded by Fold.

Fold are the second team to resign from the Southern Combination Football League this season.

Division 1 side Sidlesham withdrew from the league on September 24. The Sids pulled out due to the local parish council cancelling their current agreement for use of the pitch.

Cowfold sat 12th in Division 2 with seven points from eight games.

READ MORE Horsham have no 'dramas or big concerns' after first away loss of the season | Steyning Town a ‘bit off the pace’ but through in Peter Bentley Cup | Young guns get Broadbridge Heath through in RUR Cup