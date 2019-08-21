Could VAR have helped Crawley Town against Crewe Alexandra? Here are Gabriele Cioffi's thoughts

Crawley Town lost 2-1 to League Two leaders Crewe Alexandra at The People's Pension Stadium on Tuesday night.

But could things have been different if VAR was in action in League Two? Crawley Town fans were convinced the Reds should have had a penalty when a Crewe defender slid off the pitch with the ball touching his arm after blocking a Reece Grego-Cox cross.

The appeals were turned down and when asked afterwards, Gabriele Cioffi revealed the referee Tom Nield explained why it was not a spot kick.

He said: "The referee explained to us if you touch the ball when you are sliding it’s not a penalty. But there were two other penalty shouts."

So would Cioffi welcome VAR in League Two. He said: "In some stuff it can definitely help because sometimes the referee is wrong and goes by instinct on which players shout more.

"But we have no complaints with the referee at all tonight, we know we could win or draw the game if we were braver in the defensive phase and sharper in the offensive phase. We had a good performance."