Coronavirus: SCFL cease all fixtures until April 4

The Southern Combination Football have ceased all fixtures until April 4.

The SCFL carried on with their fixtures last weekend despite the professional game and the Isthmian League postponing their leagues.

Action from Little Common v Pagham in the SCFL Premier last weekend. Picture by Roger Smith

But following a statement from FA which said they would suspend all grassroots football, chairman Steve Nealrgove said: "In light of today’s announcement the SCFL will cease with all fixtures at Adult, U23 and U18 from tonight.

"This will be in place until 4th April 2020.

"The league will continue to review the information being made available and will advise clubs in due course."

