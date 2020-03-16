Coronavirus: Grassroots football in England is suspended

The FA have issued a further update regarding the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on football in England.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson statement earlier, the FA said: Following the Government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.



"Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

Action from Westfield v Uckfield Town reserves at the weekend

"We are in regular communication with the Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed.

"To find out how COVID-19 has affected the professional game, click here.