Confirmed: Chichester will go live to the nation for the FA Cup draw

It's the news everyone at Chichester City has been waiting for the FA to confirm - the draw for the second round of the FA Cup, live on BBC2, WILL be staged at their Oaklands Park base.
It will take place from 7pm on Monday and be broadcast live on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, hosted by Mark Chapman.
The draw will be conducted at Oaklands Park, the home ground of Chichester City, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition.
City are already through to round two after getting a bye in round one when their ball - No71 - was left in the machine after 39 ties were drawn out. They immediately pledged a donation to Bury FC, whose plight and absence from the draw led to the bye.
The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, November 30 with winning clubs receiving £54,000 from the FA prize fund.
City have already bagged £82,000 from getting through seven rounds of the cup.
Chi City coach Danny Potter said: "It's brilliant news they're coming to Chichester for the draw. It's great exposure for the club and the city not just regionally now but nationally, and we feel it's great for non-league football too.
"We've come from step five last year and through seven rounds, from the very first one back in August, to get here and it must inspire other clubs of our sort of stature.
"Our ball number 40 will probably be the one a lot of the other clubs will want to draw, but for us No4 (Portsmouth if they beat Harrogate) or No6 (Sunderland if they beat Gillingham) would be the big two it would be lovely to come out with."
Ball numbers:
1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY
2 OXFORD CITY OR SOLIHULL MOORS
3 CRAWLEY TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED
4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH
5 COLCHESTER UNITED OR COVENTRY CITY
6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM
7 DULWICH HAMLET OR CARLISLE UNITED
8 BOLTON WANDERERS OR PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
9 YORK CITY OR ALTRINCHAM
10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE
11 MAIDSTONE UNITED ORTORQUAY UNITED
12 LEYTON ORIENT OR MALDON & TIPTREE
13 CHIPPENHAM TOWN OR NORTHAMPTON TOWN
14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED
15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY
16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH
17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION
18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS OR BILLERICAY TOWN
19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY
20 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR NOTTS COUNTY
21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON
22 NANTWICH TOWN OR AFC FYLDE
23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS
24 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR OXFORD UNITED
25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY
26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY
27 GATESHEAD OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC
28 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHORLEY
29 DOVER ATHLETIC OR SOUTHEND UNITED
30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS
31 CARSHALTON ATHLETIC OR BOSTON UNITED
32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN
33 ACCRINGTON STANLEY OR CREWE ALEXANDRA
34 BARNET OR FLEETWOOD TOWN
35 MACCLESFIELD TOWN OR KINGSTONIAN
36 MAIDENHEAD UNITED OR ROTHERHAM UNITED
37 BLACKPOOL OR MORECAMBE
38 MILTON KEYNES DONS OR PORT VALE
39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED
40 CHICHESTER CITY