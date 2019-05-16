Community Foundation People’s Pension Pitch Takeover

On Wednesday 8th May, the Foundation hosted a Premier League Primary Stars (PLPS) tournament on the People’s Pension Stadium pitch.

We invited Southwater Junior Academy, Milton Mount Primary School, Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, Cuckfield, The Oaks Primary, Manor Field Primary School, Southway Junior School & Langley Green Primary School to bring a mixed & girls team to compete in the tournament.

Kick off was at 9:30 am, and across the morning the teams played each other once in a league format leading to the semi-finals.

Every team played well despite the heavy rainfall throughout the tournament, and each player worked hard to uphold the Premier League values, which we teach throughout our PLPS lessons.

After the finals and the third-place play off, we had a small award ceremony for the first, second & third placed teams.

For the mixed teams, in third place was Southway Junior School, in second place was Southwater Junior Academy, and the winners of the mixed tournament was Milton Mount Primary School.

For the girl’s teams, in third place was Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, in second place we had Southwater Junior Academy, and the winners of the girl’s tournament was Milton Mount Primary Academy.

Overall it was a great opportunity for the schools involved, to get the chance to play on the People’s Pensions Stadium pitch, and to play against other teams matching their skills level.

The parents and teachers also attended and had a great time, some already asking when the next tournament will be.

One parent from Southway Junior School said this about the tournament, “Thank you for putting on such a fantastic day for the boys, they loved every minute of it. We can’t wait to come back next year.”

On Friday 10th May, the Foundation hosted a day for people with disabilities and / or learning difficulties alongside Sussex FA.

Crawley Town FC partners Ryan Canter Club and Intercleanse came together to sponsor the day for both children and adults alike.

To start the day, Manor Green Primary School took part in a PE and football session on the pitch. The kids had a blast learning new skills taught by our coaches and supported by our BTEC students.

As a part of this session, we also invited some home school students to come and join in with Manor Green students and to give them a chance to join in a fun and exciting PE session.

During this session, they were all gifted ‘Young Reds’ Crawley Town FC scarves, which made the day just that little bit more exciting.

The home-schooled participants also got the opportunity to see behind the scenes of a football club with a stadium tour.

One of the home-schooled participants said this, “If there is another day like this, I want to come and play again.”

After the morning session, the Sussex Disability Day Centres came along to play some games on the pitch.

During this session, First Team Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi came along to meet some of our participants, and he was mobbed by participants all wanting to ask him personally about next season.

To round off a fantastic day, we had the Sussex County FA representative teams play a 9v9 fixture on the pitch.

Days like this are a fantastic way to bring the community together through football, and the Foundation wants to thank everyone involved including the participants, parents and carers, agencies, partners and sponsors for their contributions.

