Column: Bring on Brighton - I fancy another Bognor cup final

So it’s Brighton and Hove Albion in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final for the Rocks.

You might argue it’s the hardest draw of those available – but I say bring it on!

I’m not normally a Sussex Senior Cup fan but this year something feels different and I can’t wait for the semi final, which we’ll play at Sussex FA HQ at Lancing on Tuesday, March 5.

We know that at the two finals at the Amex we attended in 2013 and 2014 there were some issues and concerns presenting themselves but I feel I’ve learnt as a person – and if we were lucky enough to reach the final our fans should go in their usual high numbers and enjoy the day.

It’s a day for fans and I know I’d do my utmost to ensure, if we get to the Amex showpiece, that we all have the most amazing day.

In Robbie Blake we have a coach who is a huge breath of fresh air and I know he’s 100 per cent wanting the win that cup – and every game we play – as he’s a natural winner.

The squad is shaping up nicely and those returning from injury are coming back at a time that seems perfect for a play-off push and a chance of silverware come the end of the season.

Full-back Calvin Davies returned to the bench at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday and centre-half Keaton Wood looks close, having seen him with fitness coach Neil Cockroft going through his paces on matchdays.

It’s also heartening to hear via Twitter that Gary Charman does not need an operation on his shoulder. He does state it’s a long road to recovery but I’m still so happy to see Gary at games being part of the squad and supporting the lads, just like any fan would.

Calvin has done the same, even popping behind the goal with the Rocks fans at Worthing, and that to me is why this club is special.

This season it really feels a lot of the demons from last year’s relegation are slowly being eradicated and the feelgood factor is definitely back.

It’s going to be one hell of an end to the season and hopefully our loyal bunch of fans will be rewarded with a trip to the Amex and hopefully more play-off joy come the end of April and early May.

Come on you Rocks!

Ian Guppy is chairman of the BRTFC supporters' club

