Crawley Town forward Reece Grego-Cox has warned his teammates that a fast start will be needed if they are to progress to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup by beating fellow League Two side Colchester United.

Two goals in the second-half gave Reds all three points against The U's at the People's Pension Stadium in the league yesterday afternoon but it came after a lacklustre first 45 minutes which saw the visitors take the lead.

Reece Grego-Cox's thunderous strike levelled the scoring against Colchester, before Mason Bloomfield's late header. Photo: Steve Robards

Having let the game slip after goals from Grego-Cox and Mason Bloomfield, Colchester only have to wait two weeks before they are given a chance to make amends when they return to Crawley to battle for a place in the quarter-final of the cup.

Grego-Cox said Reds will need to perform from the start to stand a chance of progressing.

He said: "It is a different atmosphere in a cup game. There will be about 5,000 fans here and a lot more noisy.

"For us to go through to the quarter finals, we are going to have to be like that from the off.

"They are going to want to come back here and have their revenge. We've just got to start off solid."

Grego-Cox said a win would be 'massive financially and for the team'.

He added: "They will want to come here and put it right but we have to start the game off where we finished it in the second half. If we can do that, I don't think we have to worry.

"We don't want to take it to penalties, we want to win the game within the 90 minutes and I think we can do that. We've got players scoring goals. Last season, we only had one, two players producing the goals. It's coming from all of us now as a team.

"I think it is [the biggest game of many of the players' careers] but I don't think we should put any pressure on ourselves. We know it is a big game but we have to look at it as two League Two clubs fighting it out like it was today."

Grego-Cox said yesterday's win epitomised Crawley's 'belief and the fight', which he said were also evident in their cup victories over Premier League Norwich City and Championship side Stoke City.

"We know we have got a squad that can actually win games that big," he said.

"We've gone down a goal and ended up winning the game. We've got people out injured coming back into the squad so there is a good depth and good players in our squad.

"It's a team effort, with even [left-back] Lewis [Young] getting the assist for the winning goal. If we want to do something special this season, it has to be a team collective."

On a potential quarter-final tie against a top Premier League side, he added: "Especially in this cup, we do want a big draw away from home.

"In front of 40/50,000 fans away from home, it would be a fantastic night. I'm an Arsenal fan so I wouldn't mind them in the next round. Any of the big four teams left in it. Any of them away would be fantastic."